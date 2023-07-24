Man grievously injured in Rabat traffic accident

A 22-year-old man from Żabbar was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital following a traffic incident on Patri G A Bonelli Street in Rabat in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to initial reports, a collision occurred between a Toyota Vitz, driven by the victim, and an Otokar Vectio bus, driven by a 27-year-old man from San Pawl il-Baħar.

Medical assistance teams quickly arrived at the scene, providing aid before taking the injured individual to the hospital via ambulance. The man was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

The Police are currently conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the exact cause and factors that led to the collision.