menu

Man grievously injured in Rabat traffic accident

Public transport bus involved in collision with another car in Rabat

karl_azzopardi
24 July 2023, 12:58pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
The man driving the Toyota Vitz was hospitalised following the accident
The man driving the Toyota Vitz was hospitalised following the accident

A 22-year-old man from Żabbar was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital following a traffic incident on Patri G A Bonelli Street in Rabat in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to initial reports, a collision occurred between a Toyota Vitz, driven by the victim, and an Otokar Vectio bus, driven by a 27-year-old man from San Pawl il-Baħar.

Medical assistance teams quickly arrived at the scene, providing aid before taking the injured individual to the hospital via ambulance. The man was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

The Police are currently conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the exact cause and factors that led to the collision.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.