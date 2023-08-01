Bernice Cassar had been carrying domestic violence documents when killed by husband

A thick light-blue file containing documents related to her estranged husband was in Bernice Cassar’s car, the day he shot her in Corradino.

Presented in court on Tuesday, the file included receipts, emails, copies of screenshots as well as copies of police reports filed by Bernice Cassar, days before her murder last November.

The file was presented by one of the prosecuting officers in the compilation of evidence against Roderick Cassar, who is pleading not guilty to femicide.

A copy of the mediation proceedings between the accused and the victim was also presented during the hearing.

The victim’s lawyer filed a letter initiating mediation on 17 May of last year.

It was the prosecution who had requested everything to be included in the records of the murder case, with the defence contesting the admissibility of the mediation file as evidence.

However, the court pointed out how this issue would be tackled by the defence in the preliminary pleas stage.

Inspectors Shaun Pawney, Wayne Camilleri and Paul Camilleri prosecuted, together with Attorney General lawyer Angele Vella.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Arthur Azzopardi, Francesca Zarb and Jacob Magri are defence counsel.

Lawyers Stefano Filletti, Marita Pace Dimech, Anne Marie Cutajar and Rodianne Sciberras appeared parte civile.

The case continues.