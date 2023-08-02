Basketball coach remanded in custody for sexually abusing 15-year-old girl

A basketball coach has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to charges of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl who was part of a Maltese team playing in Italy.

According to the allegations, the incident occurred between July 3 and 10 while the team was in Italy. The teenage girl later reported that the coach, a 41-year-old Italian national, had kissed her and touched her inappropriately.

The coach has denied the charges of sexual abuse, and further accusations of abusing his position of authority, holding the girl against her will, defilement, subjecting the girl to sexual acts while seeking sexual favors, and causing her fear of violence.

During the court proceedings, the defense argued for bail, pointing out that the alleged offence had taken place over a month ago in Italy. They also highlighted that the minor had posted photos of herself online just hours before the alleged incident.

However, the victim's lawyer countered these claims, asserting that the young girl was terrified by the events that transpired.

Magistrate Victor George Axiak presided over the case and ultimately rejected the defense's request for bail.

In addition, the court issued a ban on revealing any names associated with the case to protect the privacy and well-being of all parties involved.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo, who was supported by Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Dorienne Tabone. On the other side, defense counsel consisted of lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Adrian Sciberras, with lawyer Victor Bugeja appearing parte civile.