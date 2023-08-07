Three arrested after stabbing man in the back at his Bormla residence

Three people were arrested after a man was stabbed in the back at a Bormla residence on Sunday.

Police said at around 36-year-old was stabbed at around 8:15am at a residence in Triq il-Madonna tal-Grazzja.

The man made it to the police station, where he informed the police of the assault. The man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Investigations showed the stabbing happened after an argument at his residence. The suspects, who are now in police custody, fled the scene.

Two men aged 33 and another man aged 34, all from Bormla are being detained at the Floriana lockup.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched, and police investigations are ongoing.