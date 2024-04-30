Grech slams PM Abela's comments as a 'terrorist attack' to stop justice

Nationalist Leader Bernard Grech called out Prime Minister Robert Abela’s "political terrorism" comments as its own "terrorist attack", calling upon the government to let the courts do their job in the search for justice.

“’The institutions work.’ That is what [Labour] always told us,” Grech said.

“But now that the institutions are doing their job, they are attacking them,” Grech said while reiterating the PN’s “trust” in the judiciary system.

“We are holding you responsible... for every abuse to stop the progress of justice and for the terrorist attack you are launching on our courts.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela warned the judiciary not to engage in “political terrorism” amid growing speculation that ex-PM Joseph Muscat could face criminal charges for his role in the Hospitals’ scandal.

In 2023, a landmark civil judgement struck down a deal between the government, Vitals Global Healthcare and Steward Healthcare, describing it as “fraudulent” and ordering the return of three hospitals to the government: St Luke’s, Gozo General and Karin Grech.

Criticising Abela for forgetting his Ministerial duty to the judiciary to protect institutions and to see that they are respected, Grech claimed that the PM’s comments are an attempt to distract the courts from their job.

“The court, which has already stopped the theft of millions in this case... is the same court which is being attacked by Robert Abela, the Prime Minister of our country.”

Both Robert Abela and his predecessor Joseph Muscat – who was Prime Minister when the “fraudulent” Hospitals deal was signed – have “done everything to stop justice,” Grech continued.

Turning the PM’s own words against him, Grech accused Abela of an act of “terrorism” for his attempt at distracting the courts.

“The Prime Minister is still doing everything he can to stop us from getting back the population’s €400 million... and to stop the revelations of who is responsible for the fraud.

“For the Prime Minister, the population has no right to discover who was behind Malta’s largest fraud case in history.”

Grech called upon the Attorney General and Police Commissioner to ignore the PM’s comments and to continue along the path of justice, as the population deserves.

“Justice needs to be done without the dragging of feet. It needs to be done in full view and not in secret. Justice needs to be done; if you are Prime Minister, an ex-Prime Minister, or a citizen; justice does not care who you are.”