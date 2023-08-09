Jean Paul Sofia: Corradino developer claimed architect ‘did not guide him much’, inspector says

Property developer Matthew Schembri told the police was the site manager at the Corradino construction site that claimed the life of Jean Paul Sofia, but became evasive when asked about his knowledge of the role, eventually telling officers that the architect " did not guide him much."

This was testified to by police Inspector Antonello Magro, as the compilation of evidence against the five people charged over Sofia’s death began before magistrate Rachel Montebello on Wednesday.

20-year-old Sofia died last December, when the three-storey building he had been working on collapsed during construction works. Five other men - three Albanians, a Bosnian and a Maltese worker had to be rescued from the rubble by members of the Civil Protection Department.

Property developers Kurt Buhagiar, 37 from Naxxar and 38-year-old Matthew Schembri from Birkirkara, 35-year-old architect Adriana Zammit from Żabbar, Serbian contractor Milomir Jovicevic, 39 together with his wife and company co-director Dijana Jovicevic, 38 from Bosnia and Herzegovina, are pleading not guilty to charges of involuntary homicide and causing grievous injuries to five workers who were at the site when the building collapsed.

Schembri is also accused of having falsified a signature on the project’s commencement notice – an official document that must be submitted to authorities before works can begin.

Zammit is additionally charged with failing to conduct the works in line with the established industrial practices and standards.

Schembri, Buhagiar and the Jovicevic couple are further accused of committing various breaches of occupational health and safety rules.

Inspector Antonello Magri was the last to testify this morning. Besides investigating the case together with Inspector Paul Camilleri, he had been present when Schembri, Buhagiar and the Jovicevices were questioned about the fatal collapse.

The company employed Sofia as an air conditioning installer, he said, but the victim had been on the construction site that day taking photographs for Schembri to document the progress of the construction project.

A police officer who was amongst the first at the scene testified to having spoken to Matthew Schembri and Kurt Buhagiar from construction company WhiteFrost Ltd in a bid to find out who had been inside the building, so as to clarify how many people were potentially trapped under the rubble. They were unable to give a number, he said.

The officer described architect Adriana Zammit, who later came to the scene, as being in a state of shock. “She told us that her life was over and was taken to a nearby ambulance for treatment.”

After confirming the survivors' identities, only Sofia remained unaccounted for. His mobile phone was still broadcasting its location as being at the site, he said.

The five defendants were arrested shortly after the conclusion of a magisterial inquiry into Sofia’s death.

Police Inspectors Paul Camilleri and Antonello Magri are prosecuting.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Franco Debono and Jacob Magri are assisting Buhagiar and Schembri.

Zammit is being represented by lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell. Lawyer Timothy Bartolo is defence counsel to Milomir Jovicevic and Dijana Jovicevic.

The Sofia family is being assisted by lawyers Joe Giglio and David Bonello.