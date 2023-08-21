menu

Traffic accident in Attard: Two vehicles collide, one driver grievously injured

Two-vehicle collision on Mdina Road leaves motorcyclist grievously injured

nicole_meilak
21 August 2023, 8:46am
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read
Photo: The Malta Police Force
Photo: The Malta Police Force

A motorcyclist was grievously injured during a traffic collision in Attard on Sunday.

At around 5pm on Sunday, the police were alerted to a traffic accident on Mdina Road in Attard.

The initial investigation reveals that a collision occurred between a Peugeot Partner van driven by a 51-year-old man from Pietà and a Daelim YC125 motorcycle ridden by a 70-year-old man from Marsaxlokk.

The driver of the motorcycle was assisted by a medical team and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Subsequent medical evaluation confirmed that he had sustained grievous injuries as a result of the collision.

Police are investigating further.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.