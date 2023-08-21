Traffic accident in Attard: Two vehicles collide, one driver grievously injured

A motorcyclist was grievously injured during a traffic collision in Attard on Sunday.

At around 5pm on Sunday, the police were alerted to a traffic accident on Mdina Road in Attard.

The initial investigation reveals that a collision occurred between a Peugeot Partner van driven by a 51-year-old man from Pietà and a Daelim YC125 motorcycle ridden by a 70-year-old man from Marsaxlokk.

The driver of the motorcycle was assisted by a medical team and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Subsequent medical evaluation confirmed that he had sustained grievous injuries as a result of the collision.

Police are investigating further.