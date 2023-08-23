Three months on, prosecutors struggle to substantiate allegations against 'Lilu King'

Three months after the arraignment of Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, prosecutors are struggling to provide evidence supporting their claim that he led a complex drug trafficking network.

On Tuesday afternoon, Elmushraty, often referred to as 'Lilu King', returned to court only for his arraignment to spark questions about the case's direction. "What are we trying to prove here?" asked Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech when challenging the prosecution’s approach.

Since his arraignment in May, where he pleaded not guilty to charges associated with organised crime, primarily centred around drug trafficking and money laundering, 'Lilu King' has been held in preventive custody.

Testimonies from police witnesses indicated that Elmushraty was also wanted in Libya for alleged murder charges. This international interest led authorities in Tripoli to communicate with Maltese police regarding the suspect's wanted status.

Elmushraty's arrest took place during a drug raid in St Julian's, alongside two others. However, despite extensive surveillance efforts by the police and months of investigation, no drugs were found in his possession.

Franco Debono, Elmushraty's lawyer, has consistently sought to challenge the prosecution's case, particularly questioning the drug trafficking allegations that serve as the basis for the money laundering charge.

Magistrate Frendo Dimech expressed disappointment with the absence of compelling evidence to substantiate the claims of money laundering and organized crime associated with drug trafficking.

Frendo Dimech explained how the prosecution was supposed to prove the “intricate web of persons involved in drug trafficking” headed by the accused, but for various sessions, no evidence was produced.

While acknowledging the slow pace of progress, Attorney General's lawyer Antoine Agius Bonnici defended the need for a meticulous approach in investigating complex organised crime and drug offenses.

The court session concluded with discussions about bail, which the prosecution contested due to Elmushraty's history of travelling abroad while on bail and a potential flight risk.

However, the defence countered that Elmushraty had returned to Malta after his travels.

Debono argued that Elmushraty's only wrongdoing seemed to be his flamboyant presence on social media, “which is not a crime.”

The court was to decree on bail in chambers. The case continues in October.

Inspectors Tonjoe Farrugia, Mark Anthony Mercieca and Alfredo Mangion are prosecuting together with AG lawyers Agius Bonnici and Dejan Darmanin. Lawyers Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb are also defence counsel.