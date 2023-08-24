Fire engulfs double-decker tour bus at Għadira bay, no injuries reported

A fire engulfed an exposed double-decker sightseeing bus at Għadira Bay on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday that a report was made around 4:35 pm.

While a small number of passengers happened to be aboard, no injuries were sustained.

Emergency medical services were summoned to the location as a precautionary measure.

The fire rapidly consumed the entirety of the bus, which had come to a halt midway on the route towards Marfa.

In response, the road was closed to traffic resulting in heavy traffic.