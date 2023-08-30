Birkirkara bypass direction Lija closed down after major diesel spill

Drivers have been urged to steer away from the Birkirkara Bypass direction Lija, after the road was closed due to a diesel spill.

A police spokesperson said the accident happened at around 3pm, following a collision between a car and trailer truck, near the roundabout in front of Epic.

The spokesperson said the truck’s diesel tank was hit during the impact and started leaking.

The road has now been closed down so that Civil Protection Department Officers

Readers who spoke to this newspaper said traffic stretches back all the way to Mater Dei Hospital.

No one was injured in the accident.