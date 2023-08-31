Elderly man grievously injured after getting hit by car

An 81-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay was hospitalised on Thursday morning after he was hit by a car at the same locality.

Preliminary investigations by the police show the accident happened at around 9:45am in St Publius Street.

The man was hit by a Nissan Leaf, which was being driven by a 33-year-old from Swieqi.

The elderly person was hospitalised and certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.