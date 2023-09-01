Man hospitalised after getting hit by car in Luqa

A 33-year-old man was hospitalised after he was hit by a car in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni, Ħal Luqa on Friday.

The accident happened at around 11am, with preliminary investigations by the police showing the man, who lives in Birkirkara, was hit by a Toyota Duet, driven by a 49-year-old woman from Msida.

The victim was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before he rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.