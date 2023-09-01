menu

Man hospitalised after getting hit by car in Luqa

karl_azzopardi
1 September 2023, 3:52pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Mater Dei Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A 33-year-old man was hospitalised after he was hit by a car in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni, Ħal Luqa on Friday.

The accident happened at around 11am, with preliminary investigations by the police showing the man, who lives in Birkirkara, was hit by a Toyota Duet, driven by a 49-year-old woman from Msida.

The victim was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before he rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
