Youth, 18, caught selling cocaine and heroin in Marsa

Police investigations into a drug trafficking operation led to the arrest of an 18-year-old youth in Marsa.

The police received information that in the areas of Triq il-Ġerrejja, a man was seen driving a motorcycle, and was trying to sell drugs.

After observing his movements, a police search on the motorcycle led to 74 baggies containing a white substance suspected of being cocaine, and 25 baggies with a brown substance suspected of being heroin.

The young man was arrested, and Magistrate Elaine Rizzo launched an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.

The youth will be charged in court at around 1:30pm today.