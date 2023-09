A man was grievously injured on Tuesday after an accident on Triq Emmanuele Luigi Galizia, Marsa.

The police said the incident was reported at around 4:45pm.

The motorcyclist, 31, from Santa Venera, was driving a Yamaha MT-03 when he collided with a Toyota Vitz, driven by a 40-year-old woman from Qormi.

Police investigations are ongoing.