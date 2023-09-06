Departing air passenger jailed after using fake ID card to check in

A man has been jailed after attempting to use a fake ID card that he had bought online to catch a flight.

The man, Lwizou Ibrahim Ali Khamis Ahmed, 19, from Egypt residing in Zurrieq was arraigned before Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace by police Inspector Frankie Sammut.

He was accused of attempting to use a tampered passport and making a false declaration to the Principal Immigration Officer.

Ahmed is understood to have been arrested at Malta International Airport yesterday while waiting to board a flight to Italy. The forged ID card is believed to have been purchased online from a seller based in Turkey.

Defence counsel, lawyer Nicholas Mifsud and legal procurator Colin Galea, were permitted to approach the bench in order to discuss the case privately with the magistrate and prosecutor, after their request to do so was upheld by the court.

When the lawyers returned to their places a few minutes later, a guilty plea was entered to the charges, with the defendant confirming his admission of guilt when asked a second time by the court.

The court pronounced a sentence of imprisonment for four months.