Couple hospitalised after being hit by a car in Żabbar

A man and a woman were hospitalised on Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Triq is-Santwarju, Żabbar

10 September 2023, 9:51am
by Marianna Calleja

Two people were hospitalised on Sunday morning after being hit by a car.

Police said the accident happened around 12:30am, in Triq is-Santwarju, Żabbar.

The victims, a 25-year-old man from Żejtun and a 24-year-old woman from Żabbar, wee hit by a Toyota Aygo driven by a 38-year-old woman from Birżebbuġa.

The victims were assisted by a medical team on-site but then transported to Mater Dei Hospital for more treatment.

The 24-year-old woman suffered slight injuries, but the man suffered injuries of grievous nature.

Police investigations are underway.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
