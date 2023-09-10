Couple hospitalised after being hit by a car in Żabbar

Two people were hospitalised on Sunday morning after being hit by a car.

Police said the accident happened around 12:30am, in Triq is-Santwarju, Żabbar.

The victims, a 25-year-old man from Żejtun and a 24-year-old woman from Żabbar, wee hit by a Toyota Aygo driven by a 38-year-old woman from Birżebbuġa.

The victims were assisted by a medical team on-site but then transported to Mater Dei Hospital for more treatment.

The 24-year-old woman suffered slight injuries, but the man suffered injuries of grievous nature.

Police investigations are underway.