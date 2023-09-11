Police searching for man behind Fgura shop robbery

Police are searching for a man who robbed a shop in Triq San Tumas, Fgura on Sunday night.

The robbery happened at around 9:00pm. Police investigations indicate that the man, who covered his face, entered the shop and ordered the cashier to hand over money.

The robber fled the scene after stealing cash and other objects, while no one was injured during the robbery.

Duty Magistrate C. Farrugia Frendo has been informed of the case and has opened an inquiry, while police investigations are still ongoing.