menu

Police searching for man behind Fgura shop robbery

Police say that no one was injured during the robbery, as the suspect fled the scene carrying cash and other objects

matthew_farrugia
11 September 2023, 9:11am
by Matthew Farrugia
The man allegedly entered the shop covering his face
The man allegedly entered the shop covering his face

Police are searching for a man who robbed a shop in Triq San Tumas, Fgura on Sunday night.

The robbery happened at around 9:00pm. Police investigations indicate that the man, who covered his face, entered the shop and ordered the cashier to hand over money.

The robber fled the scene after stealing cash and other objects, while no one was injured during the robbery.

Duty Magistrate C. Farrugia Frendo has been informed of the case and has opened an inquiry, while police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.