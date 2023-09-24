menu

Motorcyclist loses control of vehicle, crashes into Portes des Bombe

A man was hospitalised for serious injuries after crashing into Portes des Bombes in Floriana on Saturday evening

24 September 2023, 9:59am
by Marianna Calleja

A man was hospitalised for serious injuries after crashing into Portes des Bombes in Floriana on Saturday evening,

The 46-year-old from Żejtun, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle at around 6:30pm when he lost control of his vehicle.

He was assisted by a medical team on-site, but was transferred to Mater Dei for further treatment.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo has initiated an inquiry. 

Police investigations are underway.

