Motorcyclist loses control of vehicle, crashes into Portes des Bombe

A man was hospitalised for serious injuries after crashing into Portes des Bombes in Floriana on Saturday evening,

The 46-year-old from Żejtun, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle at around 6:30pm when he lost control of his vehicle.

He was assisted by a medical team on-site, but was transferred to Mater Dei for further treatment.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo has initiated an inquiry.

Police investigations are underway.