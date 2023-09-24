Couple hospitalised after Siġġiewi collision

A couple was hospitalised on Sunday afternoon after a traffic accident in Siggiewi.

The accident happened in Triq Mons. Mikiel Azzopardi at around 1:30pm.

Police said a 21-year-old man from Siġġiewi and a 19-year-old woman from Żurrieq, were on a Benelli motorcycle when a collision happened with a Ford Transit, driven by a 42-year-old man from Rabat.

Both the motorcyclist and his passenger were assisted on-site before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital for more treatment.

The man was certified if suffering of serious injuries but the condition of the woman is still pending.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil has initiated an inquiry.

Police investigations are underway.