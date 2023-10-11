menu

Motorcyclist grievously in Coast Road traffic accident

11 October 2023, 1:08pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A motorcyclist was grievously injured after she was hit by a car at the Naxxar coast road on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at around 8:40am, when a Mini Cooper, driven by a 48-year-old man from Attard and a NIU N1S motorcycle driven by the 39-year-old victim collided.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and transferred her to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified for her injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

