Collision at Freeport leaves man seriously injured

A collision at Freeport during the early hours of Friday morning, resulted in severe injuries to a man.

At 1:30am, the local authorities received reports of the accident involving two vehicles used for transporting containers at Freeport, Birżebbuġa.

The victim, a 58-year-old man from Marsascala, was operating one of these vehicles when it collided with another vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man from Rabat.

A medical team, assisted by the Civil Protection Department, provided immediate assistance to the injured 58-year-old. He was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where medical professionals confirmed the severity of his injuries.

Magistrate Gabrielle Vella has initiated an inquiry into the incident, and the police are conducting investigations into the matter.