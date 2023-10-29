menu

Motorcyclist, 52, grievously injured after crashing into a wall in Marsa

The man lost control of his motorcycle, hitting the pavement, and crashing into a wall at the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass on Sunday morning

luke_vella
29 October 2023, 1:05pm
by Luke Vella

A 52-year-old man from San Ġwann was grievously injured in a traffic accident at the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass on Sunday morning.

Police said that at around 9am, the man lost control of his Triumph Rocket motorcycle, hitting the pavement, and crashing into a wall.

A medical team was called for assistance and the man was taken to Mater Deo Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

