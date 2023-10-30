Man remanded in custody after stealing elderly neighbour’s handbag

A man from San Ġwann has been remanded in custody this morning after being charged after allegedly injuring an elderly neighbour of his while stealing her handbag.

Clifford Garrett, a 34-year-old construction worker, pleaded not guilty to charges when he was arraigned, in connection with the robbery and other crimes, before magistrate Rachel Montebello, this morning.

The attack took place on Sunday night at around 8pm in Triq il-Gibjun, in San Ġwann, a stone’s throw from where both Garrett and the victim live.

Garrett was also charged with another theft - this time a bag that had been left in a car- which took place on October 9.

Lawyer Josette Sultana, who was appointed as legal aid defence counsel requested bail, stressing that Garrett was still presumed innocent at this stage.

Prosecutor Nadia Ciappara from the Office of the Attorney General, assisting Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Nico Zarb, objected to bail.

The prosecution argued that the defendant had drug addiction problems and that it was not his first time being charged with similar crimes. Moreover, the elderly victim lived next door to him and a number of witnesses were yet to testify.

The court rejected the bail request and ordered Garrett be remanded in custody, but ordered the prosecution to bring its witnesses to testify at the next sitting.