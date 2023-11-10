menu

Man in hospital after Gżira traffic accident

Two men had to receive help from a medical team after a collision on Triq Tas-Sliema

nicole_meilak
10 November 2023, 8:20am
by Nicole Meilak

Two men had to receive first aid after a traffic accident in Gżira on Thursday evening.

The accident happened at 6:15pm at Triq Tas-Sliema. According to police, there was a collision between a Hyundai I20, being driven by a 29-year-old Indian man, and a Toyota Vitz driven by a 40-year-old man from Żurrieq.

The two men were helped on site, but the 40-year-old man was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital with grievous injuries.

