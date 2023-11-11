menu

Man arrested after stabbing victim enters Cospicua police station covered in blood

The 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by a 33-year-old at a residence in Cospicua • He is being treated for critical injuries at the Mater Dei Hospital

11 November 2023, 2:32pm
by Luke Vella
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in Cospicua on Saturday in connection to a stabbing earlier in the day.

Police said that at around 10 am, a 35-year-old man from the locality made his way to the Cospicua police station covered in blood.

The victim told the police that he had been attacked by another person with a sharp object.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from critical injuries.

From the police’s investigations, it results that the stabbing occurred at a residence at Triq il-Madonna tal-Grazzja.

Officers found and arrested the alleged aggressor, who is being held for questioning.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry and police are investigating.

