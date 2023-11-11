Man arrested after stabbing victim enters Cospicua police station covered in blood

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in Cospicua on Saturday in connection to a stabbing earlier in the day.

Police said that at around 10 am, a 35-year-old man from the locality made his way to the Cospicua police station covered in blood.

The victim told the police that he had been attacked by another person with a sharp object.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from critical injuries.

From the police’s investigations, it results that the stabbing occurred at a residence at Triq il-Madonna tal-Grazzja.

Officers found and arrested the alleged aggressor, who is being held for questioning.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry and police are investigating.