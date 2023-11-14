Police arrest suspects in Gżira bar shooting

Two men allegedly involved in a shooting incident that happened outside a Gżira bar earlier this month have been arrested, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on 3 November when one of three men involved in a bar fight was grievously injured after being shot in the leg. The police had been searching for the aggressor and another man accompanying him.

Investigations led to the police identifying the two men on the run. A tip off yesterday afternoon led the police to the suspects and at around 7pm they were surrounded and arrested in Birkirkara.

One of the men is a 32-year-old from Paola and the other is a 43-year-old from Mqabba. They are being held at police headquarters for interrogation.

The magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.