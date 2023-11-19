Suspended sentence for admission in telecommunications cables theft

Two Maltese nationals and one Nigerian national were given a two-year jail sentence, suspended for four, for the theft of telecoms cables in Fgura.

Dominic Oziegbe, a 39-year-old Nigerian, and David Scicluna, a 39-year-old residing in Marsaskala, along with Shardian Camilleri, a 30-year-old resident of Ħaż-Żabbar, were accused of stealing €4,500 in telecommunications cables.

Police were alerted to the theft, finding the men wearing protective clothing, and equipped with tools ready to take out the cables.

Scicluna was seen attempting to pull some cables, and when confronted by the police, tried to flee, while the other two accused resisted arrest. Oziegbe and Camilleri pleaded guilty to the charges, but Scicluna did not admit to the chagres.

The proceedings against David Scicluna are expected to continue as he did not admit guilt and remains under arrest.