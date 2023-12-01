Hungarian couple jailed after admitting to human trafficking

Two Hungarian human traffickers involved in a prostitution ring have been jailed for their crimes after pleading guilty as part of a plea deal.

Robert Attila Majlat, 42, and Attilane Majlat, 37, had been investigated and later prosecuted after the Maltese police were tipped off by the British authorities about suspicions that the Majlats were involved in trafficking women from various countries into the sex trade. In one hearing, one victim had told the court that Robert Majlat had “bought” her from another pimp when she was 19 years old.

The couple had been found guilty by the Court of Magistrates in 2019 and were handed 12-year prison sentences.

The conviction was overturned on appeal a year later and sent back to the Court of Magistrates because the lower court had not allowed the couple’s defence lawyer to cross-examine the women who claimed to have been trafficked.

The couple was then convicted once more by the Court Magistrate and both Robert and Attilane Majlat were sentenced to imprisonment for 9 years.

But a second appeal was filed by the couple and was once again successful.

In February, Mr Justice Aaron Bugeja quashed the couple’s sentence again, declaring the conviction to be null because the Attorney General should not have chosen to have the case tried by the Magistrates' Court but by the superior courts.

During the reopened compilation of evidence before Magistrate Elaine Mercieca, the couple admitted the charges as part of a plea deal reached with the Attorney General. The case was then sent to the Criminal Court for sentencing.

When the sentencing hearing was called this morning, Madam Justice Edwina Grima, presiding the Criminal Court, asked the two defendants whether they were aware of the legal consequences of their guilty plea. They confirmed that they were and affirmed their admission of guilt.

Handing down judgement accordingly, the court declared the defendants guilty of the charges against them. Robert Attila Majlat was sentenced to imprisonment for 10 years, and to the payment of a €10,000 fine. Attilane Majlat was jailed for 9 years and ordered to pay a €7,000 fine.

Lawyer Etienne Savona prosecuted on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Noel Bianco, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin were defence counsel. Lawyer Lara Dimitrijevic appeared for the victims as parte civile.