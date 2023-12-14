Young man arrested in Marsa shed following a police raid

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The man, a resident of Gżira, is expected to be charged in court on Thursday morning.

Police said following observations on a shed at Marsa where drugs were allegedly being trafficked.

After circling the shed on Wednesday, the police entered and arrested the people inside.

From searches carried out, police found sachets containing suspected cocaine and cannabis, digital scales and other items related to drug trafficking.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo initiated an inquiry.