LESA official suffers grievous injuries after motorcycle crash

A LESA official has sustained grievous injuries after she was involved in a traffic accident in Msida.

The accident happened at around 8:15am on Saturday in Triq D'Argens.

Police investigations show that the official, a 48-year-old woman, collided with an Opel Astra driven by a 58-year-old Italian man.

The official was aided by a medical team before she was tekn to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where she was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.