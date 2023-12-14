Motorcyclist grievously injured in Birkirkara collision

A 35-year-old man was hospitalised on Thursday morning after being injured in a traffic accident in Triq l-Artiġjanat, Birkirkara.

The victim, from Gżira, had been driving a Kymco X-town when he was involved in a collision with a VQ Scirocco driven by a 31-year-old man from Żebbuġ.

Police said the accident happened around 8:00am.

The motorcyclist was assisted on-site by a medical team and later transported to Mater Dei where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are underway.