Motorcyclist grievously injured in Birkirkara collision

A man was hospitalised on Thursday morning after being injured in a traffic collision in Birkirkara

marianna_calleja
14 December 2023, 3:52pm
by Marianna Calleja

A 35-year-old man was hospitalised on Thursday morning after being injured in a traffic accident in Triq l-Artiġjanat, Birkirkara. 

The victim, from Gżira, had been driving a Kymco X-town when he was involved in a collision with a VQ Scirocco driven by a 31-year-old man from Żebbuġ.

Police said the accident happened around 8:00am.

The motorcyclist was assisted on-site by a medical team and later transported to Mater Dei where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are underway.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
