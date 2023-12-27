menu

Boy grievously injured after falling two storeys off roof

Police investigations show that the six-year-old fell off the roof of a residence in Swieqi

27 December 2023, 11:01am
by Matthew Farrugia
File photo

A six-year-old boy sustained grievous injuries after falling two storeys from the roof of a residence in Swieqi.

The accident happened on Tuesday at around 4:15pm in Triq il-Madliena, Swieqi.

Police investigations show that the boy fell off of the roof of a residence. A medical team was called on-site and the boy was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

