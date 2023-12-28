Horse escapes in Marsa causing brief traffic disruptions in Aldo Moro
In an unexpected incident this morning, a horse escaped and was observed running against traffic in Aldo Moro, Marsa.
A police spokesperson told MaltaToday the accident happened at around 8:15 am, when the horse bolted into the busy road.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident, and the horse was successfully recaptured by its owner a few minutes later in Raħal Ġdid.
The police also confirmed that a car suffered damage during the process.
However, LESA officials have addressed the matter with the respective owners involved.