Horse escapes in Marsa causing brief traffic disruptions in Aldo Moro

In an unexpected incident this morning, a horse escaped and was observed running against traffic in Aldo Moro, Marsa.

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday the accident happened at around 8:15 am, when the horse bolted into the busy road.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident, and the horse was successfully recaptured by its owner a few minutes later in Raħal Ġdid.

The police also confirmed that a car suffered damage during the process.

However, LESA officials have addressed the matter with the respective owners involved.