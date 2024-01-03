Updated | New Year's Day murder suspect pleads not guilty

Noel Azzopardi has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to the murder of 27-year-old Eric Borg on New Year’s day.

Azzopardi, a 39-year-old Rabat resident, was arraigned in front of Magistrate Monica Vella and charged with murder.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm while committing a crime, firing a firearm while he was less than 200 metres away from a village, and improper possession of a firearm.

The prosecution explained that on the first day of 2024, police received a report of two shots fired in Triq Fidloqqom and that a man was lying on the ground in the same street.

It was also explained that at around 5:15pm, Azzopardi allegedly walked into the Rabat police station with some of his family members and said that he had shot Borg.

During the proceedings, defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi requested that the prosecution present the accused’s medical records from Mater Dei Hospital and Monte Carmeli Hospital.

Azzopardi also requested that the documents be made available to the prison director, given that bail was not going to be requested.

No details regarding the motive of the murder were given at this stage.

The victim, who was a cab driver, was shot following an argument in Triq Fidloqqom in the Nigret area in Rabat.

The victim is understood to have been involved in an argument with his killer. Borg was certified dead by first responders from Mater Dei Hospital.

Azzopardi is being represented by lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Jacob Magri and Alex Miruzzi.