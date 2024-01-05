Bouncer weeps in court after being charged in connection to Paceville beating

A 26-year-old bouncer wept in court after hearing he would be remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to brutally beating a man in Paceville during New Year’s celebrations.

Ryan Zammit was charged on Friday, as the court heard that he was working as a security guard despite not having a licence.

Court heard that after footage of the beating started circulating, police began investigating the incident, and the man was identified through the same footage. Zammit was arrested on Friday morning shortly before being arraigned.

Zammit’s defence requested bail, as the prosecution objected due to the fact that there were witnesses that needed to testify in the case.

The court rejected the request for bail, and Zammit was remanded in custody.

This comes one day after Riad Gragjevi, a 21-year-old Albanian bouncer was charged with similar charges in connection to the same beating