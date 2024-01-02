[WATCH] Police looking into video of brutal bouncers beating man to the ground in Paceville

Police are looking into a video of a man being kicked and beaten to the ground by a group of Paceville bouncers outside a nightclub.

The footage, published by Lovin Malta, shows five men pulling out retractable batons and kicking a man to the ground. The men are wearing all black, with some wearing vests with ‘crowd control’ written on them.

Towards the end of the video, the man is seen lying face-down on the pavement motionless.

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday that they are verifying whether the victim filed a report with the police, so they can take the appropriate action.

Lovin Malta said witnesses saw the victim running away from the bouncers just passed midnight on New Year’s Eve.

"I only witnessed him running away from the bouncers but when they caught him he didn’t resist at all and yet they held him and beat him up,” a witness told Lovin Malta.