Woman stabbed former partner in drunken spat, court hears

A British woman who was visiting her partner over the Christmas holidays was remanded in custody today after having allegedly stabbed him in the thigh on Friday.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar arraigned 42-year-old Sarah Howe before magistrate Astrid May Grima, accusing the woman of having caused slight injury to her now ex-partner using arms proper, as well as insulting and threatening him during incident which occurred just before midnight on Friday.

Howe is pleading not guilty to the charges.

The court was told that both defendant and victim had been drunk at the time, with Howe’s state of intoxication persisting even after her arrest.

A request for bail was denied by the court due to the nature of the charges, with the magistrate also ordering that the woman be examined by mental health professionals in order to be given assistance if necessary.

Lawyer Lennox Vella was defence counsel.