Pensioner stopped at airport with 21kg of cannabis, denies trafficking charges

A pensioner from Spain who arrived in Malta with two suitcases full of cannabis on Sunday, has denied drug trafficking charges.

Police Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca and John Leigh Howard arraigned 63-year-old Spanish citizen Francisco Javier Martin Diaz before magistrate Kevan Azzopardi on Monday.

Inspector Mercieca told the court that on January 14 at around 12:15am, Airport Customs officers had requested the police’s assistance after inspections carried out on passengers arriving on a flight from Lisbon had discovered two suitcases full of cannabis.

The man was stopped by customs after 21 kilograms of what was suspected to be the drug were discovered in Diaz’ luggage. Drugs squad officers had then proceeded to arrest him and take him to police headquarters for questioning.

A separate magisterial inquiry is underway in relation to the discovery, the inspector added.

The defendant, who was assisted by a Spanish language interpreter both during his interrogation and his arraignment, was accused of conspiracy to import cannabis resin, importing cannabis grass and aggravated possession of the drug, which was found in circumstances which suggested that it was not intended exclusively for personal use.

Asked for his details, Diaz said he was a pensioner from Huelva in Spain and had no fixed address in Malta.

Lawyer Mark Zammit Cutajar, assisting Diaz, informed the court that a plea of not guilty was being filed.

Bail was not requested. Diaz was remanded in custody.