Man assaulted by Paceville bouncers on New Year's Day is granted bail

The man filmed being assaulted by several nightclub bouncers on New Year’s Day in Paceville has been granted bail today, having ironically spent longer in custody than some of his assailants.

Ahmed Adam Idriss Albarjo, 30, from Sudan, had been charged with slight bodily harm on January 6 in connection with the fracas and had been remanded in custody. The court had been told that he had thrown a bottle and a sharp object at the bouncer, who had suffered cuts as a result.

Two Serbian bouncers who had been amongst the group which attacked Albarjo, Ivan Marjanovic and Aleksandar Kovacic, were subsequently arraigned, together with a third bouncer Petar Bajic. Marjanovic and Kovacic were ordered to pay a fine of €100 each after pleading guilty to assault charges and apologising to Albarjo in court.

Two other bouncers, Ryan Zammit and Riald Gragjevi, both 29, remain in preventive custody after being charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Albarjo.

From the witness stand on Wednesday, Gragjevi, the bouncer who Albarjo had slightly injured, told the court that he had forgiven the man.

At the end of the sitting, Albarjo was released on bail, against a €200 deposit and a €1,800 personal guarantee and ordered to sign a bail book three times a week, amongst other bail conditions.

Inspector Brian Xuereb is prosecuting, while lawyer Roberta Bonello Felice is representing Albarjo as defence counsel.