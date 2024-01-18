Police stop parents at Malta airport after allegedly abducting child from Sweden

Maltese authorities are currently looking into an alleged case of child abduction involving a one-year-old girl from Sweden.

The Central Authority, within the Social Welfare Standards Authority, received a report on the alleged abduction on Thursday.

The incident unfolded at Malta International Airport, where local law enforcement stopped the parents of the one-year-old girl, who had reportedly left Sweden with their daughter.

This event coincided with the issuance of a protection order by Swedish Authorities for the child.

Collaborating closely with the Child Protection Directorate within the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS), the Central Authority said it is working to coordinate efforts with Swedish Authorities to facilitate the secure and timely return of the minor to her home country.

Currently under the care of Maltese Authorities, the one-year-old girl is receiving comprehensive support and assistance.