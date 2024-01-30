menu

Man arrested after police find ‘considerable amount’ of cannabis plants at his house

30 January 2024, 4:49pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Police found a considerable amount of cannabis plants, and €15,000 in cash (Photo: Malta Police)
A 44-year-old man from Tarxien was arrested after police found a considerable amount of cannabis plants at his house.

The police said the arrest happened after an individual filed a police report at the Żabbar police station after she found missing objects at her house and identified the alleged thief.

After speaking to the individual, they went to his residence in Tarxien where a search was carried out.

There the police found a considerable amount of cannabis plants, and €15,000 in cash.

Duty magistrate Rachel Montebello has been informed of the case, and has launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

