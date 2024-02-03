Missing girl, 14, found alive and well

A 14 year-old girl who had been reported missing on Thursday has been found, alive and well, according to a police announcement on Saturday.

The police had requested the assistance of the general public to locate the girl, Shazney Anne Cassar, who had been reported missing in Ħal Qormi.

in an update sent out this morning, the police said the girl had been found, unharmed and in good health, and thanked all the members of the public who had provided them with information or assistance.