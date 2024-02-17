Teenager reported missing for third time in less than a year

Police have put out a missing person’s notice for 14-year-old Sharona Grima, who was last seen in Mġarr.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to inform the police by calling 21224001/119 or file a report with the closest police station.

This is the third time in 10 months that the teenager has gone missing. She was reported missing in April last year and found safe and sound a month later. She again went missing in December and reappeared four days later.

In June 2022, at the age of 12, Grima had also gone missing and was found five days later.