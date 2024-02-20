Jesper Kristiansen is jailed 40 years for Sliema double murder after admitting guilt

A judge has jailed Jesper Kristiansen 40 years after he pleaded guilty to the murders of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski in Sliema in 2020.

Judge Natasha Galea Sciberras said on Tuesday there was no reason to depart from the plea deal reached between the Attorney General and the defence after Kristiansen had admitted guilt earlier this month.

Kristiansen, 33, is one of three men accused with murdering the Sliema couple in their own house in August 2020.

Delivering judgment today, the judge said any periods of detention already served will be deducted from the jail term. Kristiansen was also condemned to pay one-third of the court expenses, amounting to €21,676 and is prohibited from holding a gun licence for five years from when he serves his punishment.

It is expected that Kristiansen will now testify against his two co-accused – Albanian national Daniel Muka and North Macedonian Viktor Dragomanski – when the compilation of evidence against them reopens.

Kristiansen had been extradited from Spain a few months after the murder took place to face justice in Malta.

Pandolfino, 50, and Maciejowski, 30, were shot dead inside their home during a botched robbery. Pandolfino was shot at five times, including once in the neck. Maciejowski was shot at once in his face. Both men died on the spot.

The prosecution is being led by lawyer Kevin Valletta from the Attorney General’s office, while Stefano Filletti and Roberto Montalto appeared for Kristiansen. Lawyers Joe Giglio and Michela Giglio are appearing parte civile for the victims’ relatives.