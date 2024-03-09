Man seriously injured with drinking glass in Valletta assault

A man has been treated for serious injuries after being hit with broken glass during a fight in Valletta, early on Saturday morning.

The altercation which led to the 25 year-old male Valletta resident suffering injuries took place in Strait Street at around 2 am, the police said in a statement.

Officers responding to the report had found the victim, with injuries allegedly caused by a smashed glass. He was later treated at a health centre.

His assailant, who is currently unidentified, had fled the scene and is currently at large.