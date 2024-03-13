Man in hospital after being hit by car in Luqa

A 22-year-old man from Mosta was taken to hospital with grievous injuries after he was hit by a car at Triq Ħal Qormi in Luqa.

According to police, the incident happened at 3:15pm. The victim was hit by a Fiat Panda driven by a 52-year-old man from Qormi.

The 22-year-old was administered first aid on site and later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where his injuries were certified as grievous.

Police investigations are ongoing.