Man denies assaulting, injuring friend over an agreement to buy a car

A man has been accused of assaulting his friend with a metal bar and pepper spray, after allegedly being misled over a car purchase.

32-year-old Bernard Attard of Żebbug was arraigned before Magistrate Charmaine Galea on Wednesday, charged with slightly injuring the victim, causing over €250 worth of damage to his property, breaching the peace and violating bail conditions as as well the conditions of a suspended sentence.

Explaining what had led to the man’s arrest, Inspector John Sammut told the magistrate that the victim had gone outside Attard’s front door - reportedly armed with pepper spray - and accused the defendant of deceiving him about an agreement to buy a car.

Attard had emerged from the house, carrying a metal bar, which he proceeded to damage the other man’s car with, before assaulting and slightly injuring him. The court was told that the victim had also attacked and slightly injured the defendant’s father and would be arraigned in connection with this in the coming days.

One source said that the altercation began after the victim had sprayed pepper spray at the defendant’s father.

Attard pleaded not guilty, his lawyers requesting bail. The prosecution objected to his release, pointing out that he was already been on police bail at the time of the incident and had chosen to confront the victim with a metal bar instead of calling the police.

The bail request was upheld, with the court ordering Attard to sign a bail book twice a week and secure his release with a €2,000 deposit and a €4,000 personal guarantee. A protection order was issued in favour of the alleged victim.

Lawyers Jose Herrera, Matthew Xuereb and Alexander Scerri Herrera are assisting the defendant.