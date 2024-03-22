Individual found dead at Gżira apartment died of natural causes: police
A person who is yet to be identified was found dead in Moroni Street, Gżira on Thursday evening.
A police spokesperson said the individual, who was found at around 8pm, probably died of natural causes.
The spokesperson said that police investigations are still ongoing on the case, and Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi has launched an inquiry.
The individual’s identity is not yet known to the police.