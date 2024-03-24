Motorcycle driver in critical condition after impact with roundabout

A 28-year-old motorcycle driver has sustained life-threatening injuries after he was involved in an accident on Sunday morning.

The accident happened at around 6:45am along the Coast Road.

Police investigations show that the man, along with a passenger, needed medical aid after a collision with a roundabout. They were aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

The passenger suffered no injuries, however the driver was certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Monica Vella launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.