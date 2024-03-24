menu

Motorcycle driver in critical condition after impact with roundabout

The accident happened at around 6:45am along the Coast Road

matthew_farrugia
24 March 2024, 11:21am
by Matthew Farrugia

A 28-year-old motorcycle driver has sustained life-threatening injuries after he was involved in an accident on Sunday morning.

The accident happened at around 6:45am along the Coast Road. 

Police investigations show that the man, along with a passenger, needed medical aid after a collision with a roundabout. They were aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital by ambulance. 

The passenger suffered no injuries, however the driver was certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Monica Vella launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.