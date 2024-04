A 15-year-old girl, Milica Vukicevic, has been reported missing to the police.

She was last seen on March 27 in the Mġarr area wearing black jeans, a black jumper, and a black bag.

Authorities are urging anyone with any information about her whereabouts to contact the police via messenger or phone, even anonymously, on 21 224001 / 119 or the nearest Police Station.